Schneider Electric’s management committee in Spain and Portugal reaches parity

Schneider Electric, leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, continues its commitment to accelerate the integration of women into management positions or boards of directors. Proof of this is that at present it is already possible to speak of parity within the management committee of the company in the Iberian zone, since 50% are women.

Schneider Electric has been working to close the gender gap in the workplace for years. Examples include the latest appointments of Carolina Latorre and Silvia Poyato as Iberia Customer Satisfaction and Quality (CSQ) managers last November, and Laura Sancho as Iberia’s new IT Director last September. and Patricia Pimenta as the new vice president of the house and distribution. last october. Carolina Latorre leads the CCC, technical support and installations teams; while Silvia Poyato does the same with those of bFO and Pricing. For her part, Laura Sancho brings to her new position 17 years of experience in international IT projects and extensive experience leading various teams, while Patricia Pimenta brings more than 20 years of experience in the sector and its in-depth knowledge, facing the end user and the channel. as well as project design and manufacturing engineering. They have all also joined the Schneider Electric steering committee in Iberia.

“Companies are a reflection of society and our commitment and leadership are decisive if we want to move towards equality,” says Jos Luis Cabezas, vice president of human resources at Schneider Electric Iberia. “Diversity makes us more innovative, more flexible, which we can see on a daily basis. This year we have increased our commitments to work on equal opportunities and to offer new possibilities to all generations, demonstrating a clear commitment in this regard ”.

This year, Schneider Electric has just presented its new SSI (Sustainability Impact) program which will cover from 2021 to 2025, and it is accelerating the level of demand and commitment to the previous objectives. The program was built on six long-term commitments, including working for equal opportunities and providing new opportunities for all generations, which are set out in each of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

In this sense, one of the company’s objectives for 2025 is to strive to increase gender diversity at all levels so that women represent 50% of new recruits, 40% of front-line managers and 30% new recruits. Schneider Electric.

Some local initiatives that the company leads from the Schneider Electric Foundation are We Mean Tech, a community made by and for women who work in the company with interests, university studies or roles in STEM, and Se Mueve, an inclusive robotics project for boys. and girls at risk of social exclusion.

Global recognition

In addition to local equality and diversity achievements, Schneider Electric was also included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) 2021 for the fourth year in a row, which provides managers and investors with information on proactive actions. of gender equality in the United States. the biggest companies in the world. The company scored above the general GEI average, its best being communication, equal pay, pay parity between men and women and inclusive culture. This performance reflects the company’s efforts to drive positive change and provide equal opportunities for everyone, everywhere.

In addition to being listed on the GEI, Schneider Electric has received other prestigious distinctions in recent months. It has been ranked as the most sustainable company in the world, in a prestigious ranking prepared each year by Corporate Knights. Other recent achievements include the Financial Times Diversity Leaders 2021 report and Universum’s Top 50 Most Attractive Employers in the World.

