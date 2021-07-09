schools will offer condoms to 5th grade students: Chicago schools will provide free condoms to students as young as 10 years old

Washington

After an order issued for schools in the American city of Chicago, there was anger on social media. Under the new school policy, schools will be required to provide condoms to children in grade V or above. In other words, schools will provide condoms for children up to the age of 10. After this order, there is a strong reaction on social networks. People call it a shameful and sick mentality.

The Chicago Public Schools Board of Education’s new policy requires schools to provide free condoms to children in grades five and above. The reason behind this is that it will help prevent sexually transmitted diseases, HIV infection, and unwanted pregnancies in children. This policy was made in December 2020 itself but due to the closure of the school due to the Corona outbreak it could not be implemented. Schools are expected to open in Chicago from next month.

People are expressing their anger on social media over the new school policy. Some called it a sick mentality, while others wondered what had happened to this country.

A Twitter user named Andrew Pollock wrote: “Chicago will provide free condoms to elementary schools. What do you think of the action against gangs so that children can go to school without fear of being shot? ‘

People are reacting to this tweet from Pollock and expressing their anger by expressing surprise at the new school policy.