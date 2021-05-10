Science News: NASA’s Roman Telescope will search up to 26 thousand light years, find planets and super-earths

The US space agency NASA is working on several advanced generation telescopes, including the Large Roman Space Telescope. Astronomers hope he can discover thousands of new worlds. It is expected to be launched by the middle of next year and many Super-Earths will be discovered. Super Earth is believed to be larger and more massive than Earth. Apart from these, there are planets like “Chota-Varuna” which are 4 to 8 times smaller than Earth. Roman’s name is Nancy Grace Roman. Nancy is called the mother of the Hubble Space Telescope.

Planets in space

These overpowered telescopes can also detect such huge planets which are made of gas. They are like Jupiter and Saturn and also like the icy planet Arun. New telescopes will discover new planets using the microlens. They monitor the impact of the lighting of giant objects. With the help of this technique, astronomers can understand if these planets are orbiting a star in space.

How are the planets discovered?

The Roman telescope will also use the traditional transit method. This technique is used when a planet passes between the star and the observer. According to NASA, “Transit shows that an exoplanet comes out in front of a star, which reduces its illumination. This planet cannot be seen directly. Lecturer Ben Monte from the University of New South Wales says microlens events are rare and happen quickly. For this, many stars have to be seen over and over again and their brightness has to be measured so that they can be detected.

What planets are you looking for?

With the help of the microlens, one can also observe such planets which do not revolve around a star and move in space. Some of the planets discovered fall into an area where life is possible. Where there is neither too much heat nor too much cold. Romans will also be able to see 26 thousand light years of planets. The Kepler Space Telescope can see up to two thousand light years away, whose mission is now complete.