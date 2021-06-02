Scientist Isaac Newton’s article to be auctioned in London soon – Whidbey Daily News

These articles show what kind of situation was around Newton at that time.

New Delhi. Scientist Isaac Newton’s manuscripts are up for auction soon. These articles show what kind of circumstances were around Newton at that time and what was being discovered in his mind.

On this page, Isaac Newton summarizes his research work on ‘Principia’, according to auction house Christie’s. The first edition of the book was auctioned in 2016 for .7 2016.7 million.

Read more: Pakistan: Terrorist attack on military outpost in Balochistan, 4 soldiers killed, 8 injured

Principia is in Latin

The principles of gravity and motion are referred to in mathematics (the natural philosophy of mathematical principles). Published in 1687, the book is in Latin. It is divided into three parts. The book describes Newton’s law of motion, the law of gravity and Kepler’s law of motion of the planets.

The Principia is considered one of the most important books in the history of science. “This book will give a new dimension to our understanding of the universe,” said Thomas Wenning, head of books and manuscripts at Christie’s in London.

Read more: Pakistan has developed domestic corona vaccine, ‘Pakak’ to be developed on a large scale soon

Second edition plan

There are plans to remove half of the articles in the second edition. This includes answers and some pictures from the Scottish mathematician and astronomer David Gregory. The two scientists met in the 1690s when Newton was working on Principia.