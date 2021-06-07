Scientists discover digital twin technology Would you kill your twin – Whidbey Daily News

Recently, EMPA claimed to have succeeded in creating a digital clone or twin of a human. With the help of this, they will try to test the effects of treatment and surgery on a digital avatar that is risky for our lives in the real world.

Imagine that you have a rare and potentially fatal disease. Whose treatment or surgery is at high risk of dying or whose process is very painful. In such a situation, how good it is that you can clone yourself and all the experiences and surgeries related to the treatment should be included. So that doctors can predict what effect the treatment will have on your digital body? Will your life be saved or not? But now it is possible. Computer scientists at the Federal Laboratory for Materials Science and Technology (EMPA), Switzerland, have successfully created digital twins of patients using data science. This patient clone can be used to test sensitive therapies associated with the pharmacological effects of the treatment, so that a clear result is at hand before the actual patient. That is, scientists have taken one step closer to the technology of surviving humans for a long time.

Digital Twin will lead to longevity

According to EMPA, researchers can digitally create an exact copy of any patient, or “digital twin,” on a digital patient in order to potentially diagnose, treat and, if possible, cure rare genetic diseases and cancers. A digital twin can predict possible outcomes. Digital Twin is a great technology that can help save lives in the future. Scientists will be able to try to find new ways of treatment using a “trial and error process”.

This is how digital twins are made

Researchers are using mathematical principles as the basis for the digital twin. This specific study requires general information such as age, lifestyle, gender, ethnicity, blood group, height, weight, and other detailed information to create an accurate digital copy of the patient. According to Thijs Defrea, head of EMPA’s “Biomimetic Membrane and Textiles” department, by creating a digital patient avatar, they are examining how the treatment given during treatment is metabolized in the patient’s body. Along with this, another aspect is also tested, which is the amount of the drug that reaches the pain center in the patient’s brain.

Patients can give their opinion on digital twins

Patients who have developed their own digital twin can also provide feedback on treatments. These copies can be updated with input from real patients based on their experience. In the future, the sensor will also allow the patient’s vital signs, such as heart rate, blood pressure and oxygen level, to be synchronized in real time with its digital twin. Scientists say this new technology can revolutionize the medical world. Before treating and prescribing drugs to patients, doctors can test every existing drug and treatment on a digital twin to see side effects and possible outcomes.

Identify side effects

Despite substantial advances in modern medicine, precise dosing remains a challenge. For example, synthetic opiates can help control severe pain caused by cancer. But the exact dosage remains a challenge. Pain relievers like fentanyl can cause life-threatening side effects if the dosage is not precise. This is the reason why today such pain relievers are administered through a patch under the skin so that the body can gradually adapt to this drug and there is no danger to the patients.

A team of doctors and scientists from the University of Bern have developed a digital twin so that doctors can test potential treatments to see how their digital bodies will react to this drug.

