scientists,-on-how-the-la-palma-volcano-will-evolve:-“it-has-less-force,-but-it-continues”

La Palma volcano fulfills its 57 day of eruption. In this time, it has lost strength in most of the main measurement parameters. Scientists who monitor it day and night warn: the eruption is still alive and it is impossible to predict its future in the short term. “Is the volcano displaying less energy? Yes, ”Rubén López, a volcanologist at the National Geographic Institute, wonders and responds. “It has less energy than in October, which does not mean that it will be extinguished very soon. There I prefer to be very cautious ”, he clarifies. “The volcano is there, with less force, but it continues.”

“Clearly, there are several signs that have changed,” completes Ithaiza Domínguez, a seismologist at the National Geographic Institute. “It is clear that there are days when it has a very weak behavior,” says Inés Galindo, a volcanologist at the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain-CSIC (IGME). “Although other days, like today, it has a higher eruptive column, it has more ash production, that is, with more gas,” he adds.

There is a variable that, despite the greater weakness of the eruption, keeps scientists in suspense: earthquakes. There are fewer, especially those that occur in intermediate depths (between 10 and 15 kilometers). “We have registered up to 200 tremors in a few days and now we have extremely low values,” explains Domínguez. However, he emphasizes that those that occur at lower levels, higher than 15 kilometres. This can mean both relocations of the rocks and that magma is circulating causing new stresses. “If deep seismicity is maintained, it cannot be ruled out that the eruption will reactivate.”

The director of the IGN in the Canary Islands and spokesperson for the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca), María José Blanco, has indicated that the maximum magnitude registered in the last hours has been 4.4 in an event that occurred this Monday at 03. 53. The depth, of 38 kilometers, has led to an intensity of III (of a total of XII).

The evolution of the eruption has allowed a greater stability of the mountain that it has created. “It is not easy to know the amount of flow that comes from the eruptive center,” warns Ithaiza Domínguez. “But the fact that it no longer overflows so much has to do with the fact that there is not so much pyroclastic emission, which means that the cone is not destroyed so much,” he says. “Good news”, according to the Pevolca technical director, Miguel Ángel Morcuende, since it limits overflows.

Campos de Plataneras next to Tazacorte early in the morning of 14 November. Albert Garcia (EL PAÍS)

In fact, most of the surface area gained by runoffs is adhering to the lava delta, which is already gaining 40, 9 hectares to the sea. During this Monday, a new wash has made a third contact with the Atlantic Ocean. And in the next few hours, another two, located further north, could resume their way to the coast, as predicted by the models operated by the Pevolca.

Sulfur dioxide emissions, another of the Important parameters to test the health of the eruption, have maintained their downward trend since “We see a decreasing line, yes,” admits Inés Galindo. “But it doesn’t follow a straight line, it has constant ups and downs. What happens is that the highs are getting lower and lower, ”he continues. The last hours are an example of this: the emission has reached values ​​between 12 .000 and 15. 000 tons per day, compared to the range of 2. 000 and 4. 000 tons per day on Sunday.

The La Palma volcano “gives the feeling that it has less strength,” Domínguez concludes. But he warns: “This is true, but we have to be aware that it can stay like this for a long time … and then reinforce itself again.”

Inconclusive autopsy

The Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands has reported this Monday that “the preliminary autopsy on the body of the A man who died while collecting ash in the exclusion zone on La Palma does not allow an accurate diagnosis of the cause of death ”. Thus, it is “necessary” to wait for the analytics, which will take several days, as explained by the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 1 of Los Llanos de Aridane.

Last Saturday, a 72 year old man was found dead in his home, located within the exclusion zone caused by the La Palma volcano. The deceased is a neighbor who had authorization from the emergency device to carry out ash cleaning work and who was missed since this Friday, after people with permission to access the area had left. The body was found in a house in the Corazoncillo neighborhood, located on the border between Los Llanos de Aridane and El Paso. The Civil Guard continues to investigate whether his death is due to a fall from the roof while cleaning the volcanic ash or other circumstances, as Miguel Ángel Morcuende explained this Monday.