SCO meeting: Pakistan fakes SCO meeting and publicly condemns terrorism – Pakistan condemns terrorism at SCO meeting

Islamabad

Pakistan condemned all forms of terrorism at a digital meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Monday in India. At the same time, he warned of the increase in recent extremist and racist incidents due to “neo-Nazism and Islamophobia”. Pakistan, which spreads terrorism around the world, seems to condemn it for its appearances.

Pakistan must create a safe neighborhood

According to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry, at the 19th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of SCO Countries, Pakistan was represented by Andalib Abbas, Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs. He stressed the imperative of creating safe neighborhoods, condemning terrorism in contested areas.

Vice President Naidu surrounds cross-border terrorism

Earlier in his speech, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said the main challenge facing the region is terrorism, especially cross-border terrorism. In his remarks, Abbas underlined the importance of an eight-member organization serving Pakistan in achieving regional peace and stability, developing close relations with regional allies through multidisciplinary contacts. He also stressed the need for cooperation, information sharing and expertise to fight the Kovid-19 epidemic.

Pak emphasizes regional connectivity and integration

Abbas said Pakistan views the SCO region as an important link for regional connectivity and integration. He thanked Member States for supporting Pakistan’s initiative to establish a Special Working Group (SWG) on Poverty Reduction. This working group will be an opportunity to exchange experiences and ideas between SCO members.