Scorpions Venom: Danger and Threat of Scorpion Venom

More fear, less danger?

Most scorpions are 2-3 inches long. They catch small insects with pedipalps and use their venom to paralyze larger prey. They are more active during the summer season. They spend the day in cool places and go out hunting at night. They hibernate during the winter season. They slow down their body’s metabolism so much that they can go without food for a year. For this reason, they are able to survive even in extremely hot temperatures. The interesting thing is that most of the scorpion’s venom isn’t more poisonous than a scorpion’s sting but their fear is more. According to the report, there are around 2,500 species in the world and 30 of them are among those whose poison can threaten humans.

Don’t hide somewhere.

Scorpions feel vibrations through the tiny hairs on their paws. According to William Hedge, professor of biology at Lomi Linda University, scorpions have no respect for humans and want to be alone. They only bite someone when they feel threatened. They live in dry and rocky places, in trees and crevices. Therefore, those who visit such places should be especially careful. Even sometimes they hide in shoes and clothes to cool off. Hedge says that even if a scorpion bites, there is no need to be afraid. It causes pain, but in most cases it goes away within 10 minutes. There may be scarring and swelling.

..then go to the doctor

If someone is allergic to their venom, an anaphylactic or anaphylactoid reaction can occur. These people should place injections such as epinephrine near potential scorpion targets. With repeated bites, the problem can be serious. If you have difficulty breathing, muscle problems, vomiting, or persistent pain, you should see a doctor.

Besides being poisonous, scorpions also have an advantage. They are used to treat brain tumors and cancer in humans. They block the signals that signal cancer cells to keep growing.