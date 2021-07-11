Sea Animals Cooked Alive in Extreme Heat: Extreme Heat Marine Animals Killed Alive on Beaches in Canada

vancouver

Today it is scorching hot in Canada and America. Due to the formation of a thermal dome in Canada, heat from the atmosphere returns to the earth. In British Columbia, mussels, clams and other sea creatures living on beaches have been boiled alive in hot water. We see large piles of these creatures rotting along the beaches. People living nearby also suffer from its foul smell.

The teacher recounted the effect of the heat on the sea

Christopher Harley, a professor in the Department of Zoology at the University of British Columbia, on Sunday found rotting shells of countless dead mussels on Kitsilano Beach in Bangkok, CNN reports. Horley studies the effects of climate change on the ecology of rocky shores. He said that from June 26 to 28, the record heat in the region had the greatest impact on marine life.

Piles of dead creatures on the beach

He said that before I even reached the beach, I started to smell these dead creatures. When I got there, I was amazed at the number of dead creatures. Many sea creatures were opened and some were rotting in their shells. Their number was much higher than the day before. The next day, Horley went with one of his students to Vancouver’s Lighthouse Park.

These creatures do not survive a temperature of 100 degrees

Professor Horley has been visiting this park for 12 years. But, the devastation he saw this time has never been heard or seen before. On this beach too, there were piles of dead oysters, mussels and clams. He explained that mussels attach themselves to rocks and other surfaces and are used to being exposed to wind and sun at low tide. But, they usually cannot survive temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit for very long.

Heat set new record in the city of Vancouver

The temperature in the city of Vancouver was 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit on June 26, 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit on the 27th, and 101.5 degrees Fahrenheit on the 28th. Harley and her student used a FLIR thermal imager to measure the temperature. of the rock they were clinging to. The rock surface temperature in this thermal imager was 125 degrees Fahrenheit.

Death Valley also on the verge of breaking temperature record

America’s Death Valley also seems to live up to its name. In this desert valley of California, the temperature is rising rapidly to break all its records. On Friday, the mercury crossed 130 degrees Fahrenheit, or 54.4 degrees Celsius here. It is only 4 degrees behind the record for the highest temperature on record. Earlier on June 9, 1913, the temperature here was 134 degrees Fahrenheit. This is the highest temperature ever recorded on Earth. It is concerning that the threat of a heatwave is not over on the West Coast and that the possibility of breaking that record in the coming days is starting to deepen.