The US space agency sends critical data from Saturn three years after the end of NASA’s Cassini mission. The last time this spacecraft landed near Saturn’s moon, Titan, data showed the giant lake named Kraken Mare could be over a thousand feet deep. This lake is so deep that the Kasini’s radar couldn’t even read underneath. (Photo: © NASA / John Glenn Research Center)

Eye on the moon of Saturn

Data from 2014 indicated that Cracken could be 115 feet deep, but the latest data shows 10 times deeper than that. Its depth and the elements that compose it should provide more information about Titan’s early chemistry. Ethane and methane collect here in ponds, lakes and rivers. Lead author of the study, Valerio Pogiali, says: “The name of the mayor of Kraken is not only great, but it contains 80% of the water on the lunar surface.” (Photo: NASA / JPL-Caltech)

A possible life on Titan?

Titan’s texture is quite different from Earth’s, but its error appears to be very similar. It is the only moon in our solar system to have a thick atmosphere. The strong presence of nitrogen gas resembles the Earth’s atmosphere, which mainly contains nitrogen-oxygen. It is believed that life on Titan is possible. That’s why Kasini crashed into Saturn in 2017 to save it from contamination. (Photo: © NASA / JPL)

Scientists are surprised by the results

Earlier on August 21, 2014, he collected this data. To measure the depth of Cracken Meyer, the scientists measured the time of the radar signal to ascend to depth from the surface of the water and then compared it. Until now, its size and distance from the poles contained only ethane, but this time methane was also found, which surprised scientists. Based on the design of this lake, scientists will be able to understand what the rain cycle is on this moon.