Sea Snot The biggest suffocating fish outbreak in the sea of ​​Mmarmara Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Panic

The Sea of ​​Marmara in Turkey has been covered with sea gum or “Sea Snot” and it is feared that large numbers of sea creatures have died. This gelatinous substance is produced when algae are inundated with nutrients due to climate change and water pollution. Environmentalists and biologists have warned of the spread of jelly in the ocean. On the other hand, Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan suffered the stress of this disaster and he pledged to save the sea.

The first case of sea glanders in Turkey occurred in 2007, but this year it has increased a lot. Because of this, ships and boats are stuck in the jam inside the sea. At the same time, in the maritime areas where this “sea snot” is widespread, fish and corals have been found there. been surrounded. There is also concern that the fish died from suffocation. Fishermen cannot catch fish either.

trade blocked due to sea snot

Sea snot is found in the Sea of ​​Marmara, but it has now started to spread to the Black Sea and the Aegean Sea as well. Experts say it is spreading due to chemical and industrial waste and climate change. The Sea of ​​Marmara connects the Black Sea and the Aegean Sea. It is bordered by five Turkish states, and the country’s most populous city, Istanbul, is also located on its coast. Trade stopped because of the marine glanders and boats were diverted from other routes.

Because of the marine glanders, Turkish President Erdogan expressed the hope that we will be able to save our sea from this catastrophe. Erdogan alleged that untreated sewage is dumped into the sea. Apart from that, the temperature is also rising continuously. He asked officials to investigate the whole affair. He said: “My concern is that if it spreads to the Black Sea, the crisis will worsen considerably. We must take this step without delay.