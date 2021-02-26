Search for candidates, job opportunities … Discover the new website which brings companies closer to the concept of outsourcing

Search for candidates, job opportunities … Discover the new website which brings companies closer to the concept of outsourcing

Byperson is implementing a new format with which it intends to get even closer to HRDs and job seekers, with the aim of facilitating access and succeeding in filling the desired position as quickly as possible.

BY RRHHDigital, 1:30 p.m. – February 26, 2021



Byperson, specialist in outsourcing services and personnel selection, presents its new website with a renewed design, more current and functional, which offers the user a pleasant and intuitive browsing experience.

The philosophy behind this new web architecture is to bring companies closer to the concept of outsourcing and looking for candidates, with professionals interested in a new job or in exploring employment opportunities.

Among the main novelties, a detailed description of each of its main areas of activity, the outsourcing of services and the selection of personnel stand out. In addition, the new website allows you to keep up with the latest news from the company, as well as access its social profiles.

Byperson has placed great emphasis on everything related to responsive design, so that the new website can be accessed from any device; computers, tablets and smartphones.

With the new format, it aims to get even closer to HRDs and job seekers, with the aim of facilitating access and filling the desired position as quickly as possible.

The content of the site is divided into several sections which collect information on its origins and activity, the projects it is developing and the most significant news. The web can be visited at http://byperson.es/

“This new website allows us to showcase our vision; work to change the dehumanization of the outsourcing industry, emphasizing the importance and value of the people behind each service; and thus, to obtain the satisfaction and happiness of the workers and the customers ”, affirms Alicia Gracia, director of byperson. “In these times, trusting people, believing in their possibilities, helping them both in their professional and personal development, is more than ever our main objective. From our experience, we know that finding a job that matches people’s abilities and motivations ensures success for candidates and our clients. “

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital