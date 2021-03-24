seasons of Saturn: Hubble captures images of Saturn Change of seasons: Hubble took photos of changing seasons of Saturn

Washington

Spatial objects rotating in space can be seen changing places, sometimes this happens when their appearance is changed. Now such a sight has been seen with the help of a powerful telescope. Seasonal changes have been observed on Saturn using NASA’s Hubble Telescope. The changes of seasons were between 2018 and 2020 depending on the change of tone.

Planetologist Amy Simon of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center says what she showed is likely due to the difference in elevation of clouds and winds. According to him, these changes are not very important because only part of a year of Saturn is monitored. According to Hubble data, its equator was 5-10% brighter between 2018 and 2020, and its winds also changed slightly.

Between 2004 and 2009, NASA’s Cassini spacecraft recorded winds at a speed of 1,300 km per hour in the EQUATOR, but in 2018 it reached 1,600 km per hour and was detected at the old speed in 2019-2020.

Change with solar energy

Saturn revolves around the sun at a distance of 1.4 billion km. This sun cuts one round of the earth in an equal time of 29 years, whereby, each season here equals seven earth years. Like the Earth, Saturn revolves around the sun at an angle, so each hemisphere receives different amounts of sunlight. With this, the effect of solar energy changes the atmosphere.