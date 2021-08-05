From idea to project: SEAT encourages transversal innovation among its employees

SEAT SA reaffirms the importance of innovation as a main axis to achieve more efficient working methods, as well as to create new products and services which represent a differential factor for the company of the future. In addition, it places its workers as generators of said innovation, valuing their spirit of innovation with the aim of creating new solutions that add value to the company.

After two editions of Innovation Day, a showcase in which the company presents the ideas, visions and projects that could shape the future of the automotive industry, resulting from the initiatives of internal teams, SEAT SA launched the SEAT Innova platform to ensure continuity and stimulate innovation throughout the year. SEAT INNOVA is a participatory space that wishes to bring together people with innovative concerns and new projects, regardless of the field in which they work. The objective is to promote new forms of work based on going beyond the daily grind and on the creation of common and transversal solutions between workers. In addition, on this platform, SEAT SA employees have access to useful content and training, provided by renowned broadcasters.

“Innovation is essential for the future of the automotive industry. At SEAT SA, we want to promote this spirit among our own employees, because at the same time as we involve them in the future of the company, we call on their talent to discover ideas and projects related to new solutions of mobility, industry 4.0 and new business models ”, says Xavier Ros, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Organization of SEAT SA

SEAT INNOVA, connecting people and projects

SEAT INNOVA is presented as a place to gain knowledge and experience, and find new business opportunities, ideas for gamified and collaborative innovation, as well as prizes and surprises. The platform also offers inspirational content, lectures, podcasts, and other interesting topics for attendees. Participation is the key to the success of this new space, which is why there will be real challenges for the company so that employees look for solutions as if they were entrepreneurs working on their own startup.

As part of the platform presentation, SEAT SA employees were able to enjoy a presentation by David Aguilar, a young man who, at just 9 years old, designed the first prosthesis for his right arm with parts from ‘a construction kit. He then created four more prostheses, which he even presented to NASA at the Cross Industry Innovation Summit when he was 19. Calling himself “Hand Solo”, he has a Guinness Record and studies bioengineering with the goal of continuing to create prosthetics and improve the lives of other children. SEAT SA and “Hand Solo” share a passion for innovation, in the case of the automobile, to create the mobility of today and tomorrow.

The Pitch presents 4 innovative projects for real challenges

Following the initiatives presented during the Innovation Day, The Pitch event also took place this year for the first time, during which the hackathon projects carried out during the last edition of the Innovation Day were presented. , who sought to respond to real business challenges. The objective of the event, supported by the members of the Executive Committee, was to present the projects to the professions, in search of sponsors and synergies to implement the pilots.

The projects presented were SEAT M +, a B2B multimodal mobility service; The Tribe by CUPRA, a digital community to take the CUPRA brand experience to the next level; CONTI-GO, a rental service for automotive accessories and accessories; and SEAT E-KIDS, a mobility service for children with parental controls. Among these, two of them are currently in the pilot phase: The Tribe by CUPRA and CONTI-GO.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric