Sebastian Pinera: The president of this country took a selfie without a mask, had to pay a fine of 2.5 lakh rupees – Chilean President Sebastian Pinera was fined $ 3,500 for a selfie without a mask

Sebastian Pinera: The president of this country took a selfie without a mask, had to pay a fine of 2.5 lakh rupees

Chilean President Pienerra has imposed heavy penalties for taking a selfie without a mask, President Pienrara did not wear a mask with a woman in a selfie.

The global epidemic corona virus continues to wreak havoc. To fight against this dangerous virus, most countries have made the wearing of masks and respect for social distancing compulsory. Meanwhile, the president of a South American country was eclipsed while taking a selfie without a mask in a public place. He has to pay a fine of around Rs 2.5 lakh for this work.

Selfie was taken without a mask with a woman

According to the BBC report, Chilean President Sebastian Pienra took a selfie with a woman without a face mask. He was fined $ 3,500 (Rs 257,624) for breaking the rules for the Corona virus when the image went viral. Later, President Pienra also publicly apologized for taking this photo.

The president accepts his mistake

The president of Chile has admitted that he broke the rules of the corona virus. He said that while walking on the beach near his house in Cacagua a woman asked to take a photo, he should have worn a face mask. In Chile, there are strict rules for wearing masks in public. Not wearing a face mask is a punishable offense in Chile.

Not wearing a mask in Chile is a punishable offense

Chilean law provides for the imposition of heavy fines on those who break this rule, as well as their sending to prison. The incidence of corona virus infection is increasing rapidly in Chile. Chile has the highest number of corona virus cases of the entire South American continent (Latin America). Chile has so far recorded 581,135 infections and 16,051 deaths, according to the Tally of Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

Chilean president has already been the subject of controversy over photographs

The president of Chile was also the victim of public anger over his photographs earlier. Last year, he hosted a pizza party with demonstrators protesting against inequalities in the capital Santiago. Even after his images went viral, they had to face the wrath of the people. Then in April of this year, before the ban on the Corona virus was imposed, the president again became angry while taking photos in the plaza that was at the center of anti-government protests.

