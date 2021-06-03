Second dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer

Carolina Darias celebrates the progress of the immunization campaign and says “June is going to be a spectacular month” in this regard. This was indicated on Wednesday after the Interterritorial Council, in an appearance in which he stressed that “we face the week with the greatest number of vaccines to date”, with the arrival of 4.6 million of doses. “June is going to be a spectacular month and it will also be an exceptional month, because I do not know if we will repeat this large number of vaccine arrivals,” added the Minister of Health, who explained that this Wednesday a new The shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines, which was originally due to arrive on Monday.