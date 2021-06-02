Second dose of coronavirus vaccine in Spain

Health reports 4,388 new cases and nine autonomous communities report no deaths

Spain has recorded 4,388 new cases of coronavirus and 30 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to Tuesday’s report from the Ministry of Health, which reflects that nine autonomous communities have not reported any deaths during the past 24 hours. last day: La Rioja, Murcia, Melilla, Ceuta, Castilla y León, Cantabria, the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands and Asturias. The document places the total number of infections at 3,682,778 since the start of the pandemic, which already makes 79,983 deaths in our country. The cumulative incidence, for its part, amounts to 120.33 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, ie 1.42 points less than the day before and still at the threshold considered to be at medium risk.