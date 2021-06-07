second dose of coronavirus vaccine with AstraZeneca or Pfizer in Spain, today

Spain pandemic data invites optimism: infections decline and deaths from coronavirus

Coronavirus infections fell this weekend in Spain. According to data provided by the Autonomous Communities, 6,920 new cases have been registered in the last two days, 424 fewer positives than a week ago. In addition, the number of deaths is also decreasing, with 19 fewer than last week.

These are data that invite optimism, but not relaxation. In fact, there are four territories where infections have increased. These are Ceuta, Catalonia, the Canary Islands and the Community of Madrid. In the latter, 409 infections and three deaths have been recorded (118 more than last Sunday), while in the Canary Islands, 17 more people have tested positive for COVID than a week ago. Concretely, the archipelago has reported 87 infections and one death in the past few hours.