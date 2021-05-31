second dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines against the coronavirus in Spain, today

Government plans to reach 10 million vaccinated with full schedule this week

The vaccine has become the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. Although concerns remain about possible outbreaks and the appearance of variants, there are already 8.8 million Spaniards fully vaccinated (17.7 million at least with one dose) and the government hopes to reach 10 million protected against COVID-19 this week. In the words of the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, the vaccination campaign “is going like a blow” and has already reached the “cruising speed” that his predecessor, Salvador Illa, had so predicted. This same week our country will receive 4.6 million doses, a record in receptions which will give new impetus to vaccination.