Securitas Direct, among the best Spanish companies to work for

In a pandemic year where the relationship between organizations and professionals has acquired a leading role, concern for human capital is taking on particular value.

In this sense, Securitas Direct received the Top Employer certificate, placing it among the best Spanish companies, leaders in the development of human strategies. This is a certification carried out by the prestigious independent entity Top Employers Institute and which, for the third year in a row, includes Securitas Direct among the leading organizations in this field.

Professionals at the center of the whole strategy

Securitas Direct excels in all areas analyzed in the audit. In fact, the company scores the highest in key categories such as business strategy and talents, organization and change, digitization of human resources, talent acquisition, values ​​or ethics. and corporate integrity, among others. In addition, and well above average, she also excels in employee well-being, diversity and inclusion and the work environment, among others.

lvaro Vzquez, Director of People Management at Securitas Direct Iberia & LatAm, said: “The Top Employer certificate is of particular importance this year. In a pandemic situation where teleworking has been integrated into the reality of work, we have more than ever taken into account our objective “People who protect people”. By virtue of this principle, we have taken all necessary measures to protect our staff and, in turn, continue to protect our customers; this is why we continue to rely on our professionals and we do so in a committed and attentive manner to their real needs ”.

People who take care of people, even from within

And it is that, as lvaro Vzquez assures it, “internal talent is the key to our success and the engine of the growth of the company, and this has been demonstrated during this difficult 2020. Our employees have been able to continue to generate initiatives, achieve the best satisfaction results for our customers and colleagues in the engagement survey ”.

Well-being, motivation and experience are our priority and a strategic issue, which is why we are constantly implementing different initiatives to improve our commitment and professional development.

Therefore, they focused on a comprehensive wellness program to promote an employee-centric culture in which caring for people is essential to increase their engagement and emotional connection with the company. Its goal is to promote an inspiring environment of collaboration and co-creation, which allows each person in the organization to develop. To do this, they rethought the learning model in order to promote individual and organizational efficiency through the deployment of programs allowing each employee to evolve and develop professionally. The figures show it: more than 1,300 professionals were promoted last year to positions of responsibility (and more than 4,000 in their career plan), and more than 4 million euros were invested in training.

