Securitas Direct is committed to attracting talent and integrates more than 1,400 new professionals

Employee well-being, talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion, corporate values, ethics and integrity or the work environment are some of the aspects for which the company leader in safety and security obtained its latest recognition

In a year like 2020, marked by the pandemic where unemployment has hit hard the Spanish economy and, above all, the service sector, Securitas Direct closed the year with very optimistic figures in terms of hiring rates, including more than 1400 new professionals. This represents an increase of 20% compared to the end of 2019, when they had 7,000 employees.

To date, Securitas Direct has a professional team of more than 8,400 people, a trend that has continued over time to the point that it has practically doubled its workforce over the past five years. Of the 4,400 professionals it had in 2016, it has added 4,000 new professionals by 2020, which represents growth of more than 90% over the past five years.

The benchmark protection company has endeavored, as part of its diversity program, to integrate three of the groups most affected by unemployment: 20% of new registrations in 2020 are young talents (under 26); 12% of senior talents (over 52 years old); and female talents now represent 58% of new recruits. Among the most requested profiles are operational and customer service positions, as well as STEM (technology) profiles.

“Our objective of protecting people goes much further, we are talking about supporting employment and taking care of our human capital, objectives that we set ourselves each year and that we hope to continue to achieve, with a particular focus on groups most affected by unemployment “. says lvaro Vzquez, director of people management at Securitas Direct Iberia & LatAm. “Our professionals are at the center of all our actions and our strategy.”

Best Employer Certificate

In 2020, the relationship between organizations and professionals has assumed a leading role, taking care of talents of particular value. In this context, Securitas Direct received, for the third consecutive year, the Top Employer certificate, placing it in 7th place among the best leading Spanish companies in the development of human strategies. This is a certification carried out by the prestigious independent entity Top Employers Institute and which, for the third year in a row, includes Securitas Direct among the leading organizations in this field.

The well-being of employees, the recruitment of talents, diversity and inclusion, values, ethics and corporate integrity or the working environment are some of the aspects in which the leading company protection and security stood out in this recognition.

“ Comfort, motivation and experience are our priority and a tactical issue, which is why we are constantly implementing various initiatives to create jobs and be a driving force behind the economic impetus of local and national development, in more to improve our engagement and professional development, ” says lvaro Vzquez.

