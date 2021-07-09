Securitas Direct, recognized as one of the best companies to work for

Great Place To Work certification goes to Securitas Direct for its talent management

The Great Place to Work certification awarded to Securitas Direct makes it one of the best companies to work for in our country, considering its talent management model to be excellent. It is a recognition in the field of the most prestigious people management and business strategy in the world, both nationally and internationally, which is awarded annually to the best employers in the world.

This certification is obtained from anonymous surveys carried out by the firm among the company’s employees. The results highlight the leadership role of Securitas Direct on issues such as ‘Diversity and inclusion’, ‘Well-being’, ‘Pride of belonging’, ‘Training and development’, ‘Collaboration’ and ‘Customer service’ In fact, “I feel proud when I say I work in this company”, “We are treated fairly regardless of our gender, or” When I see what we achieve, I feel proud “, are among the most popular articles by professionals in the organization.

The recognition also highlights the response to professional needs in terms of training, resources and equipment to develop. When it comes to the working environment, employees also focus on the pleasant working environment, the celebration of internal milestones in the company or the onboarding process for new recruits.

Recognition as a Great Place To Work – which adds to the position in the TOP10 as a TOP Employer, or being one of the 50 Best Companies to Work for According to Forbes -, as well as its strong ability to employer – last year Securitas Direct grew by% incorporating 1,400 net people, and growing 88% over the past five years – reflects Securitas Direct’s commitment as an employer brand.

Betting on talent means generating competitive projects

Securitas Direct’s talent management strategy is based on a corporate vision which considers that the maintenance of a leading company depends on the presence of people committed and coherent with the objective of the company and the activity. “Our goal is to generate a virtuous cycle of business growth, with satisfied customers and employees,” says lvaro Vzquez, director of people management at Securitas Direct Iberia & LatAm.

In this commitment to promote talent, Securitas Direct focuses on groups with the greatest difficulties in accessing the labor market. “20% of new registrations in 2020 were young talent (under 26); 12% of senior talents (over 52 years old); and female talent represented 58% of new recruits, ”explains lvaro Vzquez.

In addition, a sign of this focus on Employee Experience, Securitas Direct has this pandemic year achieved a Sustainable Commitment Index – the score that employees put – of 86 out of 100 (with a growth of 9 points in just five years, + 3 points obtained for the latter).

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric