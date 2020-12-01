Securitas Direct, winner of the 7th Digital Business Award for Health and Human Resources

Securitas Direct, the security systems company, was chosen as the recipient of the 7th HR Digital Health and Business Award. His project was the most valued by the jury, made up of nine heads of health and human resources departments in large companies in our country. The prize rewards the best workplace health and well-being initiatives promoted by companies. Securitas Direct succeeds Orange as the winning organization of the competition.

For its part, the second most valued project was that of Aon, while ALD Automotive finished in third position, obtaining two accolades thanks to its two magnificent works presented out of the 78 that were received in this seventh edition of the organized prizes. by RRHHDigitaly who have the support of Gi Group, Cigna, GympassyBMW Madrid as sponsors.

In addition to the aforementioned Securitas Direct, Aony ALD Automotive, the jury put forward the projects of these seven finalists (in alphabetical order): DAMM, Domus VI, Grupo Quirn Salud, Lefebvre, Leroy Merlin, Mattel Espaa SA and Uriach.

On the other hand, as a great novelty in this 2020 edition of the Digital RRHHD Health and Company Award, the category of the best anti-COVID-19 management which recognized the best project related to the prevention of the coronavirus was for Mattel Espaa SA

On this occasion, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event took place virtually, with a digital meeting between the members of the jury. The award decision committee was made up of the following people: Mayte Gmez, DRH at Electrolux Iberia, Luis de la Osa, DRH at SPS and Health Diagnostic at Quirn Salud, Mnica Garca Ingelmo, Benefits Manager, HR Administration and Occupational Health at Orange Espaa , Ana Lpez Seisdedos, HR Director at HomeServe Espaa, Manuel Asensio, HR Director at Carlsson Wagonlit Travel, Berta Álvarez, HR Director, Organization, Quality and Internal Communication at Euskaltel, Ana Mara Domnguez, Head of Occupational Risk Prevention at Havas Media Group ; Pablo Galn, Director of Human Resources, IT and Quality Systems at Canal de Isabel II; and Laura Vivanco, director of human resources and planning and development for CEMEX.

The 7th Health and Business Prize will be possible without the support of our sponsors Gi Group, Cigna, Gympass and BMW Madrid. From RRHHDigital, we would like to thank both the sponsoring companies and the more than 70 companies that participated in this 2020 edition of the competition and congratulate them for the quality of their projects and their efforts to take care of the health of employees in the difficult moments.

