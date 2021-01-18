Security alert in the US capital: the US capital on security alert after a fire

Washington

In the United States, those attending the rehearsal of the swearing-in ceremony for newly elected President Joe Biden were kicked out of the Western Front of the Capitol Building on Monday at the request of security officials. Officials said those people were evacuated after setting ablaze some distance away. For this reason, a security alert was also issued for a while.

According to officials, an army gang was among those gathered there. Officials said those people had been asked to enter and go to a safe place on the Capitol building. According to those involved in the rehearsal, security officials said: “This is not an exercise.” Four law enforcement officials said a fire broke out a few blocks away and the rehearsal site was evacuated as a precaution.

Earlier, a man was arrested by police on Friday with a gun and 500 bullets near Capitol Hill. The accused also had a “ fake ” pass from Biden’s swearing-in ceremony. The accused hid the gun and the bullets inside his truck. The arrested defendants have been identified as Wesley A. Biller (31). After being caught, Biller said he accidentally left with a gun and bullets.

Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 20, and strict security measures have been taken due to the threat of violence from Trump supporters.

