See what’s new on Twitter on Windows 10 and on the web

It looks like Twitter is seeing its capabilities as a social network grow with new features like spaces and fleets and these are finally coming to Windows 10 and the web. Remember that the Twitter app in Windows 10 is a progressive web app or PWA. We’re going to see the whole list of improvements that Twitter, one of the most engaged companies in PWAs, has been working on.

Twitter improves website with new chat functions, spaces and fleets

The Spaces feature is still in its infancy compared to its apps on iOS and Android. We don’t have an active visible bar for Twitter spaces, fleets, or live events at the top of the app. Twitter Spaces is already functional but users should access it for now via links in mentions or direct messages. Something similar happens to fleets which can be seen but only from direct messages.

The main problem Twitter faces is the limitation when it comes to delivering the same web experience in front of its app. Until a few months ago, there had been relative parity between versions. We will see all the changes that have taken place on Twitter.

News on Twitter

Direct Message Search: A series of improvements have been made to the Direct Message Search, this allows us to search through all conversations instead of the ones we’ve seen recently. Fleets: We can now navigate fleets in the Fleets section. When we see a fleet that is part of a thread, we can see it in its entirety. They also provided access to embedded content such as Tweets. Spaces: We can now listen to Spaces on Twitter.com. Start listening to them and share them in your Tweets. Themes: The themes to follow in the sidebar are now available to everyone. This gives us more visibility on topics that may interest us. Verification: Twitter is now rechecking accounts on its social network. However, due to the large influx of people, the verification is at a standstill for the time being.

Twitter Updates

Accessibility: The structure of keyboard shortcuts has been improved for better understanding. Direct messages: They have improved direct message search and alt text search. In addition, they will be paginated appropriately instead of returning a maximum number of results. Fleets: Interstitials will now play instead of interrupting playback. Internationalization: You resolve inconsistencies with translations when you use Tweet as a noun or verb. Push notifications: navigation in some push notifications has been improved. Search: Our most recent searches will be saved and displayed at the top instead of the bottom. Tweets: Updated style context for unsent Tweets. Video: Keyboard shortcuts have been added for video controls. So when using the space bar, we play or stop the video. “K” to play / pause anywhere when video is tagged and “m” to mute / unmute sound anywhere.

Twitter fixes

The “Clear All” button for recent searches should now be properly selectable with voiceover enabled. Targeted navigation in the DM search bar will no longer automatically show recent searches and we will instead be able to navigate properly in DM conversations. Icons without an explicit label will now be hidden correctly. Fixed flickering issues when navigating between direct message search results and the conversation inbox. Pulling to update will correctly query the provided search again. Fixed issues with expanding the direct message composer before text reaches the end.