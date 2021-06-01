SEGA’s Free MMO Finally Dated! – Old Sport Republic

Game News Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: SEGA’s Free MMO Finally Dated! Released on 6/1/2021 at 8:22 p.m. 12 years after the original Phantasy Star Online 2 was released, western gamers can work shoulder to shoulder with SEGA’s MMOs, which will soon be released in a version called New Genesis, in good conditions. SEGA has made players wait a long time but has finally confirmed that Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will be released on July 9th on PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, and PS4, but not for everyone. In fact, only Japanese gamers are eligible for the Switch and PS4 versions. We will therefore have to be satisfied with the PC versions (Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store), Xbox Series and Xbox One for our part. At the start, players can choose from six classes and advance to level 20. These restrictions are temporary as one class will be available in August and another in the fall. This winter, players should be able to access a whole new region and level up to level 35. By MalloDelic, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP