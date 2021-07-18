Seinsa promotes female leadership in the automotive sector

The Spanish Group SEINSA Corporation, a leading company in the manufacture of braking, transmission, steering and suspension systems, is launching an equality plan to avoid wage gaps and promote access to managerial positions for women. achieve fluid, empathetic and transversal communication and design the group’s strategy with all employees.

The company has generated continuous employment growth, from 100 workers in 2010 in its four factories, to 300 workers in 2021 and with an average age of 40 years, which defines SEINSA as a young company. In recent years, 60 new permanent contracts have also been signed, their current remuneration is 20% higher than the chemical agreement and 57% of their workforce are women. In addition, over the past five years, out of the 15 early retirement pensions granted, 12 were for women and there were eight internal promotions, six of which were for them. “Success is achieved through the balance and integration of women in the business network, letting female talents escape will have a huge impact on SEINSA’s income statement”, assures Mikel Azcrate, director of Strategic Development and New Business Area of ​​SEINSA Corporation. . “Thanks to the forums, an equality plan has been produced which aims to protect, motivate and empower women. There were also benefits such as compensation above the 20% agreement and a pension plan for all workers ”.

Faced with a situation of global economic crisis, the fall of business opportunities is blocked, as happened in SEINSA Corporation. Unlocking the situation largely depends on the creative and entrepreneurial skills put at the service of employment and here women play a fundamental role: “The company is making two very important strategic decisions made by women. They were part of the negotiations with a Chinese client and succeeded in unfreezing the party ”.

The Navarre Group is in full expansion and is making progress in various agreements that may be historic in the sector of the replacement of auto parts. As Mikel Azcrate says, “it would not have been possible without the adaptability, continuous innovation and courage of our women leaders”.

Consolidation of the people development zone

These initiatives aim to consolidate the field of people development, a business management model that SEINSA Corporation has applied in the four companies of the group for 50 years. SEINSA is working on the training of leaders for the dynamization of integral innovation and This will also include the promotion of skills management for the activation of creative talents and the deployment of high-performance teams for the innovation of the organization’s processes. .

European people-based model

SEINSA Corporation has an expansion plan to grow by 40% in the next three years, multiplying its annual sales volume, which reached 30 million euros a year ago, despite and against the forecasts of the automotive sector in general . 98% of the Navarre company’s sales correspond to exports to 85 brands in 85 countries.

The company has established itself as a pioneer in Spain in the development of the European model of commercial excellence and makes its anti-crisis management methodology available to the entire automotive sector and other sectors that make up the fabric. Spanish commercial.

In 2002, it won the European EFQM Award for Quality Management and in 2005 it opened a factory in Chennai (India), which allowed it to penetrate other markets, mainly the United States.

In 2020 SEINSA becomes the most innovative company recognized by INNOBASQUE.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric