LETTER SIZE

Selecta and Fiserv join forces to optimize their digital payments in Europe

Selecta serves over 10 million people every day

BY RRHHDigital, 03:30 – 27 August 2021



Grupo Selecta, Europe’s leading self-service retailer offering coffee and convenience food solutions in the workplace and public spaces, partners with Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), one from the world’s leading payments and technology providers to start improving and leveraging digital. point-of-sale payments, meeting consumer demand and improving operational efficiency as self-assisted technologies such as vending machines and smart refrigerators take off in a pandemic-aware world.

Selecta’s vision is to have ONE technology solution that will support cashless interactions across all of its operations and enable future development and integration. The company is backed by a unique pan-European payment solution from Fiserv that supports payments with local and global card systems and mobile point-of-sale applications.

Selecta is also evaluating a mobile payment app, which will include access to a loyalty program. A portal dedicated to merchants will allow Selecta to optimize terminal management, including onboarding and activation, business intelligence and reporting, maintenance and diagnostics.

The launch of the Fiserv platform began in summer 2021 in the European markets where Selecta operates.

“Whether it’s to buy a drink or a meal at the workplace or take out, consumers are looking for modern, cashless and contactless payment options,” said Christian Schmitz, CEO of Grupo Selecta. “With Fiserv, we will be able to offer these options in a way that is easy for us to manage, through a single solution, while the unified reporting will give us a new level of knowledge of our business.”

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric

SEND YOUR COMMENT