Selecta expands strategic agreement with new Nestl coffee brands

Grupo Selecta has announced the extension of its successful strategic agreement to distribute Nestl’s premium coffee brands: Starbucks, Nescaf and Zogas.

Over the past 7 years, Selecta, a leader in advanced distribution services, has successfully implemented the Starbucks coffee grinder concept in the 14 European markets in which it operates. Through its extensive network and experience in exclusive vending solutions, Selecta has brought the authentic Starbucks experience and a wide range of quality drinks to over 2,400 different outlets in different workplaces (offices, hospitals , universities, etc. (gas stations, movie theaters and convenience stores), serving more than 35 million Starbucks coffees each year.

Nestl and Selecta begin an exciting new era of joint work after signing a new collaboration agreement, whereby the Selecta Group becomes the European distribution partner of the coffee brands Nestl Nescaf and Zogas, as well as Starbucks. , further expanding its premium coffee offering and its fruitful collaboration with Nestl. “We are committed to delivering delicious, exclusive and high quality coffees to our consumers across Europe, and this exciting extension of our agreement with Nestl is proof of our expertise in this area. We look forward to further developing the successful Starbucks ‘We Proudly Serve’ program in our European markets and are very pleased to include Nestl, Nescaf and Zogas products in our range of premium brands ”, says Christian Schmitz, CEO of Grupo Selecta, while adding: “The take-out coffee market has grown tremendously in recent years, and we are at the forefront of innovation in stand-alone catering solutions, so that consumers can take advantage of high-quality products. high quality both in your workplace and on the go. More than ever, we must bring moments of happiness and joy to our customers. We are delighted to continue working with Nestl to further increase our presence in the European market for self-assisted coffee solutions. “

Vincent de Clippele, Head of Nestl Professional Zone EMENA, said: “We are delighted to be able to extend with Selecta our European collaboration of the We Proudly Serve Starbucks concept, to now also add our Nescaf and Zogas brands. Selecta’s strength and in-depth knowledge of automatic catering in offices and public spaces will help improve consumer accessibility to our Nestl coffee brands – outside the home – ”.

