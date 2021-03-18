Selecta helps generate more than 3 million liters of drinking water in developing countries with the sale of AUARA

Selecta maintains its collaboration with AUARA, a mineral water brand that invests 100% of the dividends generated by its sales in the development of projects for access to drinking water in developing countries.

Selecta, European leader in the vending and automatic catering sector, maintained in 2020 its collaboration agreement with AUARA, a solidarity water brand that allocates 100% of its dividends to bring drinking water to countries that lack of it. For every liter of AUARA consumed in Spain, 4 liters of drinking water are generated in developing countries, and thanks to the consumption achieved by Selecta machines over the past year, nearly 3381 have been supplied in the developing countries. 320 liters of drinking water that has changed the lives of more than 1,300 people.

Through AUARA bottles sold last year in its vending machines across Spain, Selecta has contributed to the recycling of 274,945 bottles, which is equivalent to more than 6,200 kg of recycled plastic, the reuse of which has enabled us to save about 10,300 liters of oil. Figures that increase the distributor’s contribution in 2019.

“Our commitment is to continue to rely on partners who help us minimize our environment and be socially responsible. We are delighted to be able to work with AUARA in this regard, and to be part of its united and sustainable vocation, contributing our grain of sand to contribute to a better world ”, emphasizes Carmen Fernndez, Sales and Marketing Director of Selecta Espaa.

