Self-employed workers’ organizations demand changes in the training system

Representatives of ATA, UPTA and UATAE presented the results of the “study for the detection of the importance of the training, the typology and the most suitable training system for the worker independent”

BY RRHH Digital, 04:30 – 01 January 2021



At an online conference this morning, the results of the study for the detection of the importance of training, the typology and the most suitable training system for the self-employed were presented. This study was carried out jointly by the three autonomous organizations ATA, UPTA and UATAE and financed by Fundae and SEPE.

According to the study, the results of which we presented today, the current training system has multiple shortcomings derived fundamentally from the lack of participation of organizations of independent workers in the detection, programming, design and dissemination of these. as established by Law 30 / 2015. This produces a lack of connection between the training that freelancers need and that offered by the system. There is a demand mismatch for the training freelancers need to improve their businesses to make them more competitive, especially in a COVID 19 environment where digitization, for example, is key not only to improve them but also to make them survive.

Likewise, the content, duration, methodology and schedules of the training activities offered have little or nothing to do with the specificities of the self-employed worker who is subject to an excessive workload and who must reconcile his working day. , his family life and training. At the end of this study, more than 50 measures were proposed to adapt the training model to the real needs of the self-employed and their companies and to their specificities.

Eduardo Abad, President of UPTA: “Only 1% of Spanish self-employed people have been able to access training actions developed by the public employment service. This is the lowest figure of all the most developed countries within the framework of the European Union ”. “The obvious lack of coordination between the different administrations during the development of training actions which improve the training of our group is one of the main challenges to be taken up in the years to come”, underlined Abad in his presentation.

Valeriano Gmez, UATAE: “The vocational training system must adapt to the characteristics of self-employment. The self-employed do not have their own structures and training structures like medium and large companies. But we need to improve its technological, administrative and commercial capacities. Continuing education is a tool that must be used to retrain and improve the activities of the self-employed ”.

“The training model should be simpler and with less bureaucratic procedures in the perception of training aid. A credit must be established for cumulative training with a charge on the training contribution and, where applicable, with the possibility of instituting a deduction for income or corporate tax to finance the expenses / investments in training of the self-employed “, he added Gmez.

