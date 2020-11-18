Self-Healing Composites Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2020 to 2026 Global Market Research Report| Solvay, TORAY INDUSTRIES INC., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Market Insights

Global self-healing composites market is set to witness a significant CAGR inducing a high amount of growth of the market in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and historic years of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing adoption of the product in different materials and its characteristics increasing its demand.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the self-healing composites market are Solvay, TORAY INDUSTRIES INC., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, HYOSUNG, TEIJIN LIMITED, Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc., Huntsman International LLC, SGL Carbon SE, Momentive, DuPont, Saint-Gobain, Weyerhaeuser NR Company, Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation, and Jushi Group Co. Ltd.

Global Self-Healing Composites Market Scope and Segments

By End-Use

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Wind Energy

Construction & Infrastructure

Pipes & Tanks

Marine

Others

Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

