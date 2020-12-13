Semen smuggling: Wives of terrorists in Israeli prisons get pregnant with ‘semen smuggling’ know the whole case – sperm smuggling wives of terrorist convicts get pregnant in Israel, know about conjugal visits to Israeli prisons

Tel Aviv

Terrorists imprisoned in the Israeli prison are now pregnant by passing semen to their wives. This not only creates terrorists, but also poses a greater threat to Israel in the future. Explain that prisoners detained for terrorism in Israel are not allowed to make marriage visits. For this reason, these terrorists smuggle their semen through trainers and send them to wives.

What happens to a wedding

During marriage meetings, detainees are allowed to meet their wives alone for a few hours. As a result, the wives of the detainees are pregnant in front of the prison authorities. Due to the terrorists not getting this facility, sperm smuggling is the only way for them. However, every attempt by terrorists inside Israel’s high security prison fails.

How started

In 1986, an Israeli soldier Moshe Tamem was kidnapped and killed by terrorists from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. In response, Israeli intelligence agencies arrested Walid Dhaka, an Israeli Arab from the city of Tira, in central Israel. He was sentenced to life imprisonment by the court for his involvement in terrorism.

A terrorist got married in prison

While in prison, she met Arab Israeli journalist Sana Salama. At that time, Sana’a was writing about the lives of Palestinian prisoners, so they had to meet Palestinian terrorists imprisoned in Israeli jails again and again. Incarcerated Walid Dhaka married Sana Salama in 1999. The couple wanted to have a child for themselves, but their desire was unsuccessful as the terrorists were not allowed to meet the marriage.

The method of semen smuggling has evolved

Israeli officials fear that if terrorists are allowed to have a marital reunion, it could be misused. They claim that such visits can be used by terrorists to smuggle weapons, money and even drugs. For this reason, these terrorists have developed the method of sperm smuggling.

To date, the wives of more than 60 terrorists have become mothers

In 2012, Sana would be the first woman to become pregnant as a result of sperm smuggling. Since then, in 2018, the wives of more than 60 Palestinian terrorists have given birth to their children through trafficking in semen. The husbands of all these women are imprisoned in various Israeli prisons due to their involvement in terrorist incidents.