Senate President Pilar Llop to be Gabilondo’s number three in Madrid elections

Publication: Wednesday March 24, 2021 1:45 PM

Senate President Pilar Llop will be Angel Gabilondo’s number three in the PSOE’s candidacy in the Madrid elections on May 4.

As “Al Rojo Vivo” learned from socialist sources, Llop will accompany Gabilondo and Hana Jalloul at the top of the socialist list.

The President of the Senate is an independent parliamentarian of the Madrid Assembly. The regulations establish that senators sent by the regional parliament must also be deputies to the chamber, so that in order for her to continue as president of the Senate, she must be on the PSOE list.

Llop’s name was already ringing as the head of the list in the early elections before the PSOE again chose Gabilondo as their election poster. The party opted for State Secretary for Migration, Hana Jalloul, as socialist number two in the candidacy and for Llop as three, a position of great relevance.

Her position meant that, although she was President of the Senate, she also acted as a low-level Member of Parliament in plenary sessions of the Assembly throughout her tenure.

Judge specializing in gender violence

María Pilar Llop, magistrate in administrative situation of special services, was appointed in July 2018 Government Delegate for Gender Violence and later became a Senator. He has chaired the Senate since the end of 2019, when he replaced Manuel Cruz as the state’s fourth authority.

Her last judicial assignment was at the Violence Against Women Tribunal number 5 in Madrid.

From March 2011 to April 2015, she was a lawyer at the Technical Office of the General Judicial Council (CGPJ), with responsibilities as head of the section of the Observatory of domestic and gender violence, secretary of the Commission for equality, secretary of Justice and Forum of disabled people and secretary of the steering committee of the General Council of the Judiciary.

Llop has worked in various countries of the European Union and in pre-accession situations as well as in Latin America on issues related to justice system reforms, criminal cases and gender-based violence.