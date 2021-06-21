Senior entrepreneurs wanted for the 3rd edition of the +50 Emprende Awards

In addition to the enormous loss of human life, the Covid-19 has had a negative impact on the commercial fabric, causing intense job destruction. In fact, up to 20% of companies believe they will never return to the level of employment before the crisis caused by the pandemic. This drop in employment began, also on this occasion, with the group of professionals over 50, who already represent nearly a million unemployed in our country. Faced with this situation, the vaccination of the population and the revival of the economy become the main hope for the sake of recovery.

In this context, Generacin SAVIA, a project of the Endesa Foundation in collaboration with the Mshumano Foundation, and the film production company 02:59 are launching a new edition of the +50 Emprende Awards, the objective of which is to help the development of business projects in people over 50 years old. Under the motto “The Injection You Need”, this third edition seeks to draw a parallel with that “impulse or stimulus” that thousands of seasoned professionals need to move forward with greater strength. The main objective of these prizes is to encourage, support and reward senior entrepreneurship and the talent of this group, the cornerstone of the social and economic recovery of our society, and thus to strengthen the entrepreneurial fabric.

For more than three years, Generación SAVIA has been offering solutions to facilitate the reintegration of professionals over 50 into the labor market, through various training actions and by promoting initiatives to combat discrimination based on age on the job market. workplace.

According to Gloria Juste, project director of the Endesa Foundation, “entrepreneurship is for many senior professionals a way to refocus their professional careers. We must break the preconceived idea that exclusively links entrepreneurship to youth. Seniors have experience, knowledge, contacts and an excellent attitude to carry out innovative ideas that meet current needs ”.

Carlos Sanz, partner of 02:59 Films, points out that “The third edition confirms the consolidation of this initiative, which emerged in 2019 linked to the film” Abuelos “as a channel to realize the fictional story directed by Santiago Requejo”.

€ 18,000 in cash and personalized advisory services valued at € 12,000

The endowment of the +50 Prix Emprende in this third edition amounts to 30,000 euros, i.e. 18,000 euros in cash (10,000 euros, 5,000 euros and 3,000 euros for the three winning projects first, second and third, respectively) , as well as various consulting, tutoring and subsequent support services by the Arrabe Integra, 50PRO and LOOM entities, valued at 12,000 euros.

The call for applications for these awards will be open until November 15, 2021. During this period, people over 50 with an entrepreneurial idea or project in mind can participate using the form available on the website.

“Participating is simple, it is about sending a video of a maximum duration of two minutes and 59 seconds, exposing the main elements that make up an entrepreneurial idea. In addition, this edition offers the possibility of recording videos via the Spiquer platform, a project by Yolanda Ruiz with which she won second prize in the previous edition ”, explains Fernando Lallana, director of the +50 Emprende Awards. Subsequently, a jury made up of professionals and experts in the field of entrepreneurship and chaired by Leopoldo Abada will be in charge of judging the winning projects.

A mobile application to fight against anxiety or a device to secure syringes, among the winners of previous editions

Around 530 projects have participated in previous editions of the +50 Emprende Awards. In the first, among the winning entrepreneurs, Lorenzo Prez, 56, stands out, with a funeral sidecar for people whose hobby is motorcycles and who want to “make their last trip” in this means of transport. On the other hand, Segundo Dez, a 57-year-old computer scientist, received the second prize for the development of an intelligent irrigation system that measures soil moisture and its characteristics. And the Madrilenian Sara Lozano, 54, came third with her design of a mobile application to fight against states of anxiety and panic.

For its part, the second edition featured ideas such as that of Enrique Poveda, 63, with his LifeNeedle project: a technology that makes conventional syringes safer in syringes. The second and third prizes went to Yolanda Ruiz, with her professional video recording project Spiquer, and to Rosana Lpez, for the Validere project, to manage the validation of diplomas outside Spain.

