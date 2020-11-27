Senior Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsin Fakhrizadeh killed, commander says – will get revenge

Tehran

Leading Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsin Fakhrizadeh has been assassinated. According to sources, the incident took place near Tehran. Mohsin Fakhrizadeh was called the father of the Iranian bomb.

The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards says Iran will avenge the killings of scientists, as it has done in the past. Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh Mahabri, who holds a prominent place in the country’s nuclear power program, was killed in Damavand, east of Tehran. According to several media, the scientist was killed in the Abard region in Damavand on Friday, November 27, 2020.

Fakhrizadeh was professor of physics at Imam Hussein University, senior researcher at Iranian Ministry of Defense and Logistics of the armed forces.