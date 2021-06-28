Senior professionals will be decisive in attracting new talents to companies

Generation SAVIA, a project promoted by the Endesa Foundation in collaboration with the Mshumano Foundation, continues its cycle of digital conversations on demographics, sustainability and generational diversity. After a first meeting devoted to senior talent as a key to corporate strategy, a second session was held yesterday under the title “What is the view of headhunters on senior talent?” ”, In which representatives of some of the main international headhunting firms: Luis Carvajal, head of EgonZehnder’s Spanish office; Roco Rufilanchas, vice president of Kingsley Gate Partners, and Ramn Gmez de Olea, national director of Russel Reynolds Associates.

Gloria Juste, Project Director at the Endesa Foundation, welcomed the headhunters by thanking them for “the courage to move forward to tackle a problem that is not easy”. “The role that companies play in changing the mindset towards seniors is crucial,” he said.

The event was moderated by Toms Pereda, Deputy Director General of the Mshumano Foundation, who recognized the important work of headhunters in the face of the challenge of generational diversity: “they are great observers of the market, experts in professional careers. and great opinion leaders. , he stressed. .

During the meeting, the experts provided their insight into the current trends prevailing in selection processes and the reasons why having senior talent is essential for the fabric of the company.

Senior talent as a trend

All the guests agreed on the growing importance of senior talents in the near future due to the demographic context and an environment marked by digitization. “In the years to come, there will be a war for talent in which inevitably senior professionals will be a part and have a predominant role,” said Roco Rufilanchas of Kingsley Gate Partners, who also added that some organizations are already starting to consider giving priority to senior talent even in positions that were not initially granted for these profiles.

In the words of Ramn Gmez de Olea, “the retirement age increases, but senior talent retires around 56, so there is all the technical knowledge that is lost and not reapplied, in addition to lose all the historical memories of companies and a great capacity for influence ”.

No more “self-prejudices” and new forms of collaboration

In order to promote the reintegration of senior professionals, headhunters agree that it is necessary to work on prejudices not only against companies, but also against professionals, who often do not have enough self-confidence to approach selection processes when they are fully prepared for it. However, this group has essential capabilities for businesses such as resilience, effort, ease of working in uncertain environments, as well as a large network of contacts that make them great allies for them.

In addition, it is also necessary to break down prejudices about ways of working. “We need to change the mindset of large companies when hiring seniors and assess other forms of collaboration such as the possibility of contracting for projects,” said Luis Carvajal, EgonZehnder. In this sense, Roco Rufilanchas agrees that “the success rate of senior professionals seeking other forms of collaboration is much higher, so it is necessary to carry out an evolutionary exercise both on his part and on the part of companies” .

A reflection on the opportunities for senior talents in the business world

This initiative is part of the SAVIA cycle on generational diversity, which was born in the continuity of the document presented and prepared by Generation SAVIA “8 strategic and operational keys for government bodies on the management of senior talents in times of Covid-19 “.

Through various round tables, Generacin SAVIA seeks to analyze the threats and opportunities represented by the current management of senior talents in the business world, and to know what place this reality occupies in the agendas of the governing bodies, a key issue for sustainability. of our model, and with particular emphasis on managing such necessary but increasingly rare talent.

The objective is to give visibility to a reality which affects approximately one million professionals +50 unemployed in our country, a workforce that we must upgrade in a scenario where generational change will be non-existent and whose extension of working life involves investing and supporting senior talents.

