Senior talent is not a priority for companies

Managing senior talent is currently not a priority for companies. This is one of the main conclusions of the recent study conducted by EJE & CON and Fundacin Msfamilia on diversity management in organizations, which was presented this morning at ISDI headquarters with Cepsa and Lnea Directa.

The Diversity and Inclusion Barometer, in which the EJE & CON partners and the efr entities participated, aims to show what the different entities do, how they manage it and, above all, what results they obtain. in this regard and in this way we can guide, help and extrapolate all companies that wish to undertake this type of initiative.

For its preparation, there was a sample of almost 150 responses and a female participation which reached 91% against 9% of male responses, 72% with an average age between 45 and 55 years.

Gender equality, a priority in diversity management

Gender and disability are the most managed aspects when talking about diversity in the company in relation to the cultural factor and age. The indicators related to gender parity and disability are the most used to measure diversity.

In terms of gender equality, the reality of the company is aligned with that of society. Most of the people interviewed consider gender parity to be one of the issues with the greatest impact on society.

Regarding age, one of the main conclusions of the study is that the management of senior talent is not a priority in companies. A remarkable result since, despite the fact that the management of senior talent is the last priority in companies, it is the second issue that will have the most impact on society.

In this regard, Concepcin Gmez de Liao, vice-president of EJE & CON and president of the Observatory of innovation and trends of the Association, underlines the importance “of learning to retain senior talents in organizations. We cannot continue to allow ourselves as a society to lose this talent, given the aging Spanish society is experiencing ”.

Work-life balance as a tool for managing diversity

On the other hand, 80% of the people who took part assure that their companies have reconciliation measures. In addition, 91% of those questioned recognize that the companies for which they work have implemented reconciliation measures and that these have enabled the entities to progress in terms of diversity and inclusion.

In this sense, Roberto Martnez, director of the Msfamilia – Efr Initiative Foundation explained that reconciliation is the lever that allows companies and organizations to be more inclusive: “Diversity has to do with respect for everything that we do. makes it different. Inclusion is one more step, it has to do with how organizations manage to mainstream diversity as a business strategy. This is where reconciliation shows its usefulness. As we have seen in this first edition of the Diversity and Inclusion Barometer, reconciliation is the main tool used by organizations to be inclusive, even before training ”.

