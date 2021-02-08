Seniors at the service of SMEs? Find out what this curious initiative consists of

Promoted by Endesa and Fundación máshumano, with the collaboration of Generación Savia

Seniors at the service of SMEs? Find out what this curious initiative consists of

Endesa and the Fundación máshumano, with the collaboration of Generación Savia, launch “Seniors at the service of SMEs”, a program to help small and medium-sized Spanish businesses that have been affected by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic .

This initiative is part of Endesa Activa, framed in Endesa’s Public Responsibility Plan against covid, presented by this organization at the start of the pandemic and endowed with 25 million euros to mitigate the health and social crisis. and economic in our country due to COVID. Thanks to this, the Seniors at the service of SMEs will offer a free and personalized 60-hour consulting service, provided by highly qualified senior professionals, to a total of 50 Spanish companies around three axes:

Management and economic-financial planning, to help organizations face and overcome the imbalances generated by the crisis.

Planning and new business models, offering advice to improve and redefine its strategy, through planning and reflection, and thus explore the development of new business models for greater viability of SMEs in the new environment.

Growth and expansion, design of diversification or growth projects and new opportunities that help maintain their activities and generate a positive impact on the Spanish economy.

In addition to this positive impact on Spanish companies affected by the crisis, the program also aims to give visibility and employment opportunities to senior talents. To do this, it will have up to 50 experts of this age profile, preferably registered on the Generación Savia platform, aimed at improving the employability of professionals over 50.

Which companies can benefit from these services?

To participate in this program, companies must have between 50 and 250 employees, a turnover of less than 50 million euros and have seen their activity affected by the COVID crisis. On the other hand, they must be located in Madrid, Extremadura, Andalusia, Catalonia, Aragon, Galicia, the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands.

How will the program evolve?

SMEs interested in opting for this service can make a request via seniorpyme.mashumano.org from February 4 to March 4, 2021. After this deadline, the three driving entities, accompanied by an independent expert committee made up of executives from the main Spanish consulting firms: Arthur D. Little, Deloitte, EY, Minsait An Indra company and PwC, will select the 50 companies that best fit the established selection criteria. Likewise, they will appoint specific senior consultants for each organization, with a specialized profile that meets the required needs.

Each SME will receive 60 hours of expert advice, spread over two months between April and July, intended to carry out an analysis and diagnosis of the situation of the SME and the subsequent development of an action plan to reactivate and improve its business model, adapting to the new reality of the market in which we find ourselves.

The program will end in July, with the presentation of the results and the impact achieved.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital