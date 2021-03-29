Sentenced to death for rape in Pakistan: person sentenced to death for rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl

Lahore

Pakistan’s anti-terrorism court sentenced a person in Punjab province to death for raping and killing an 8-year-old girl in 2019. Apart from that, the convict was also fined 5 lakh Pakistani rupees.

Judge Nasir Hussain sentenced Mohammad Imran to life imprisonment for the murder of the child and to life imprisonment for the crime of rape and kidnapping. At the same time, he was also fined 5,000,000 Pakistani rupees.

The judge ordered that the amount of the fine be paid to the deceased’s family as compensation and he should face a further six-month prison term for non-payment of the fine.

According to the prosecution, Mohammad Imran raped and killed an innocent 8-year-old in November 2019 in Bahawalpur, about 400 km from Lahore. The police had registered a case following the complaint of the father of the girl and the suspect was later arrested.

Meanwhile, in another incident, police arrested a man in Faisalabad, about 130 km from Lahore, for raping and killing a five-year-old daughter-in-law.