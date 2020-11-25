Sentences of 6 to 15 years for Pablo Crespo, Correa and Álvaro Pérez ‘El Bigotes’ for the Pope’s visit to Valencia

Madrid

Publication: Wednesday, November 25, 2020 3:20 PM

Sentences of up to 15 years in prison for those mainly responsible for the “Gürtel plot” for Pope Benedict XVI’s visit to Valencia in 2006. The National Court considers that it is proven that they were committed in multiple crimes of prevarication, embezzlement, fraud, corruption and money laundering, among others.

Thus, the Criminal Court of the Court fixes the highest sentence (15 years and five months in prison) for the former leader of the Galician PP Pablo Crespo. The leader of the Gürtel network, Francisco Correa, is sentenced to 13 years and 7 months in prison; and Álvaro Pérez ‘El Bigotes’, at 6 years and 9 months. He also sentenced the former director of Valencian Radio Television (RTVV) Pedro García Gimeno to 6 years and 9 months in prison, a sentence in which he imposed prison terms on 19 of the 23 defendants.

However, the court refuses to infer testimony (to open a new investigation for false testimony) at Francisco Camps, as requested by Anti-Corruption.

The contract award had an additional cost of 3.2 million

The Hearing considers that the assessment of the test as a whole leads to the conclusion that the CEO of RTVV has directly awarded the company filed by the CORREA group, TECONSA, of the contract for the supply of screens, sound and sound system for the Pope’s visit to Valencia in July 2006 with the clear aim of illicit enrichment for the additional cost of the amount paid (3,205,375.11 euros).

The contract was signed for an excessive price for the formal preparation of the administrative file, with the collaboration of RTVV public officials, and the essential procedures were pre-dated in order to give the appearance of illegality and to engage in the development of successive breaches of by-laws.

Subsequently, continues the Chamber, the amount collected from RTVV by TECONSA, was channeled to the various beneficiaries through a network of fictitious and irregular invoices paid by TECONSA, and which it proceeded to deduct in tax. on the corresponding companies and VAT