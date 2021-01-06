SEPE extends special measures for vocational training before COVID-19

Faced with the public health emergency caused by COVID-19, art. 9 of Royal Decree 463/2020, of March 14, incorporated certain containment measures in the field of education and training, among which the suspension of educational activity, including face-to-face training activity in the field of training. professional for employment, although it is envisaged that during the period of suspension educational activities will be maintained remotely and online, to the extent possible.

The measures taken since the start of this crisis due to the containment and restrictions that have been adopted to deal with the health emergency caused by COVID-19 have shown the need to promote the use of new methods in the delivery of training, especially those based on the use of electronic means.

The Resolution of April 15, 2020 of the State Public Employment Service, which establishes, in its area of ​​management, extraordinary measures to deal with the impact of COVID-19 in terms of vocational training for employment in the workplace, established a series of measures aimed at making the conditions under which vocational training for employment should be carried out temporarily, among which the use of the virtual classroom as an option for continuing education in face to face training actions concerned by the approval of Royal Decree 463/2020, of March 14, as well as the use of electronic means or the digital signature or with biometric data, and the reduction of delays in communications introduction to training programmed by companies.

TO CONSIDER. The aforementioned Resolution of April 15, 2020 is applicable, with regard to the training initiative programmed by companies, to training actions programmed in 2020, charged to the training credit made available to companies during the said year.

In view of the above, through the Resolution of December 18, 2020 of the State Public Employment Service, which establishes, within its management perimeter, extraordinary measures to face the impact of COVID-19 in terms of vocational training for employment in the workplace, for the training process programmed by companies, is extended to training actions programmed during 2021, at the expense of the training credit made available to companies during said training. exercise, measures provided for in the aforementioned Resolution of April 15, 2020, including the use of the so-called virtual classroom beyond its consideration as a complementary means of the face-to-face teaching method, as provided for in the various ministerial decrees issued in compliance with the mandate of regulatory development of content in Royal Decree 694/2017, of July 3, which develops Law 30/2015, of September 9, which regulates the system of professional training for employment in the workplace.

In addition, the health situation in which we find ourselves has generated the emergence of new assistance methods for the participants in order to respect the capacity restrictions applied by the competent authorities, without implying a reduction of participants. Among these techniques, the system called bimodal training or mirror classroom is implemented with notable success, which allows the teacher to deliver the training in person to some of the participants while another attends virtually. This system is considered as an adequate educational tool to facilitate access to training to a greater number of participants, in addition to a successful commitment for the future, which is why it is considered appropriate to give it recognition. regulatory in this provision.

Among the main novelties of the Resolution of December 18, 2020, we find:

a) Use of the virtual classroom as face-to-face training (art. 2)

In the training actions financed within the framework of the training initiative programmed by the companies, with a charge on the credit available for the 2021 financial year, when they are taught face-to-face or face-to-face in the mixed or tele- modality. training, it through a virtual classroom, considered in all cases as face-to-face training.

What is a virtual classroom?

The virtual classroom is considered as the learning environment where the tutor-trainer and the students interact, simultaneously and in real time, through a synchronous telematic communication system that allows to carry out a process of knowledge exchange in order to allow learning of people who participate in the class (Order DA 4 TMS / 369/2019 of March 28).

What characteristics should virtual classroom training meet?

The delivery of training through a virtual classroom should be structured and organized in such a way as to ensure synchronized connectivity between the trainers and participating students at all times, as well as two-way communication.

When face-to-face training is carried out via a virtual classroom, it must have a log of connections generated by the virtual classroom application in which the people participating in the class are identified for each training action carried out via this medium. , as well as their dates and times of connection, as well as to have a mechanism that allows the connection during the time that the classroom is held by the control bodies, for the purpose of the monitoring and control actions that take place. Where this is not possible, participation can be verified by a responsible declaration of the participant.

b) Use of a bimodal delivery system (art. 2)

Likewise, the face-to-face modality can also be taught using a bimodal delivery system that allows the teacher to deliver the training in person to some of the participants while another attends virtually, to so that a part of the participants can be in a classroom and simultaneously another part can do it in others, via a virtual classroom simultaneously. This circumstance should be noted in the initial communication from the affected group and will not result in any additional cost.

When the face-to-face part is carried out through a virtual classroom or a bimodal delivery system, the transmission of knowledge and the development of the objectives and contents foreseen in the actions or training groups must be guaranteed. Likewise, training entities must warn of this circumstance in communications at the start of the training activity.

TO CONSIDER. The provisions aimed at providing training activities aimed at obtaining certificates of professionalism in person will apply. Teaching in a virtual classroom will not apply to classroom content of the Certificate of Professionalism which requires the use of spaces, facilities and / or equipment for the acquisition of practical skills . These contents must be taught during the execution period of the training action. In all cases, the face-to-face tests of the final evaluation of each training module will be carried out during the period of execution of the training action.

c) Use of electronic means (art. 3)

For the purposes of this resolution, all interested parties, including natural persons, must interact electronically with the State Public Employment Service and, as a collaborating entity, with the National Foundation for Training in employment.

Likewise, interested parties are required to receive by electronic means the notifications and communications sent to them by the State Public Employment Service or the National Foundation for Vocational Training.

These notifications will be made via the electronic notification system of the headquarters of the State Public Employment Service. Without prejudice to this, the electronic access of interested parties to the content of the corresponding administrative actions will produce the effects of notification by appearance, in accordance with article 43.1 of law 39/2015 of October 1 of the common administrative procedure of public administrations .

The use of electronic means will be authorized to guarantee the presence of people participating in training actions, provided that their identity is duly verified.

d) Communication of the start of training (art. 4)

Communications of the start of training and information relating to each training action and training group (art. 15 Royal Decree 694/2017, of 3 July), can be made up to two days before the start date of each. group.

The cancellation or modification of the data of an action or of a training group involving a change of schedule, execution date or place must be communicated, in all cases, one day before the date scheduled for its beginning.

Failure to communicate within the deadlines mentioned in the previous sections will imply that the corresponding training group is considered incomplete for the purposes of applying the bonus on social contributions, unless the failure to communicate within the deadline is due to unforeseeable causes, duly justified and communicated when they occur.

e) Individual training permits (DA 1)

Workers can apply for individual training permits from their company in 2021 to enable them to attend training activities provided via a virtual classroom or a bimodal system, under the conditions indicated in article 2 of the resolution of 18 December, 2020 before processed.

Participation can be accredited by a certificate from the service provider or by a responsible declaration from the beneficiary, which must be communicated by the telematic system (art. 9 Decree TAS / 2307/2007 of July 27).

f) Call for training programs in the exclusive territorial zone of Ceuta and Melilla, intended mainly for employees (DA 2)

On the other hand, it was considered appropriate to extend these measures to individual training permits requested during the 2021 financial year and to training programs financed under the resolution of December 10, 2019 of the Public Employment Service of the State, that which approves, by the procedure of advance treatment, the call for the granting of public subsidies for the execution of training programs of exclusive territorial scope of Ceuta and Melilla, intended mainly for the employees.

