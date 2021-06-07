Serena Williams eliminated in the round of 16 – ScoopCube

the essentials The American fell in two sets against the Kazakhs Elena Rybakina. Again, she fails to hit the record for Grand Slam titles.

Serena Williams, former number 1 in the world today 8th, was in the round of 16 in Roland Garros by Kazakh Elena Rybakina (22nd) in straight sets (6-3, 7-5) in a little more than 1:15 on Sunday , eliminated June 6th.

As she nears her fortieth birthday, the American sees her pursuit of a 24th Grand Slam crown, which would enable her to hit Australian Margaret Court’s all-time major title record, fade again. In her first Grand Slam quarter-finals, Rybakina will meet Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32nd) at the age of 21.