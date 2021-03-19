Sergey Lavrov to visit China amid tension with US Joe Biden Killer Note on Vladimir Putin

Beijing

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit China next week. The visit of this special leader of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China is of great importance in relations between the two countries and the United States. It is believed that if China and Russia unite, it will increase America’s hardship not only in Asia but also in the world. In recent times, tensions between the United States and China over Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong and Taiwan have peaked. At the same time, America is stretched out in Europe with Russia. US President Joe Biden even described Putin as a murderer.

Sergey Lavrov to reach China on March 22

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday that Lavrov will arrive in China on March 22 and that during the two-day visit he will be engaged in bilateral relations with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. , recent high-level exchanges, international and shared interests Will discuss regional issues.

Biden administration meets for the first time with China today

Lavrov’s visit will take place against the backdrop of the first two-day high-level strategic talks in Alaska on Thursday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese diplomats Yang Jiechi and Wang. After President Joe Biden seizes power in the United States, talks between the United States and China are taking place amid fierce rhetoric between the two countries on issues related to Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Taiwan and Japan.

China strikes back over US-Japanese accusations

China on Wednesday opposed the joint US-Japan statement criticizing China’s foreign policy. Zhao called this a malicious attack. Reports from Washington said on Thursday that Russia was calling its ambassador for talks amid mounting tensions with the Biden administration. The Biden administration has imposed sanctions on Russia for poisoning opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Navalani is now in prison.

Confidential reports from the US office of the director of national intelligence alleged that President Vladimir Putin endorsed then-President Donald Trump’s support in the US presidential election in November last year.