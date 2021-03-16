Sergio Brabezo, Member of the Assembly, leaves the Arrimadas party

Updated: Tuesday March 16, 2021 11:30 am

Posted: 16.03.2021 11:17

First retirement at Ciudadanos Madrid. The deputy Sergio Brabezo leaves the party of Inés Arrimadas after the crisis triggered in Murcia and the meeting of the party leadership where, apart from self-criticism, responsibilities were not assumed.

“The moment has come when I never imagined it would come. Today, after 10 years of service in Ciudadanos, I have decided to request my withdrawal as an affiliate. In this letter, I explain my reasons” , he wrote on his Twitter account.

He says he is leaving “for lack of confidence” and that he no longer recognizes the party he has joined.