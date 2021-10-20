serranito:-the-exciting-goodbye-of-a-flamenco-master

The distance between how recent flamenco is and how old it seems is impressive. It already seems like a completely fixed, finished genre; There is even talk of various historical stages —primitive, classical, postmodern, neoclassical, even hermetic—, its decline is announced and even guided tours of its ruins are made. And yet, when you see someone like Serranito on stage, you realize that it is a very recent genre. The guitarist demonstrated it in the concert he offered this Tuesday at the Madrid Canal Teatros as the inauguration of the Suma Flamenca festival, part of his farewell tour, Like a dream. A long time ago that the artist announced that he would retire from the stage in Madrid and the recital last night, although he did not confirm that it was the last, it was lived as if it were. The maestro was moved several times.

Considering, without going any further, that Serranito met and received direct advice from the almost mythical Manolo de Huelva, official guitar player, for example, of the Cante Jondo Contest of 1922 and heir, in turn, of maestro Patiño, the first renowned guitarist who can be considered purely flamenco (although, in this case, not direct student: Patiño died when Manolo de Huelva added 10 years), it can be inferred how much Serranito’s generation has had to create to create that semblance of completeness. Because from Serranito the beginning of flamenco can be reached through two links. Only two links! Too little, taking into account that current music with such a meticulously established, inflexible and rule-laden corpus is very rare (although, in practice, only those who live artistically by denouncing the dogmatism they contain are concerned about them).

Serranito’s generation, embodied in the hands of a few, very few, tocaores, has had, although they do not want to call it that, to invent a lot, but, as happens in general in In all the music in which the weight of inheritance is over-determined and in which, therefore, a lax idea of ​​authorship is handled —as in vernacular music, among which is flamenco—, creation is camouflaged as nuance, as a variation or version. This, without diminishing the fact that the allocation to specific characters of each of these variations is so systematic and exhaustive in some periods that it takes psychotic overtones.

Víctor Monge ‘Serranito’ during his performance on Tuesday 19 October at the Teatros del Canal, accompanied by their musicians. Pablo Lorente

So, as we said, analyzing a little what was heard, one becomes aware of the importance of Serranito as a flamenco creator, of how much he has enriched and opened the touch of the Levante airs (with the who opened the recital to solo), or what he has contributed to the generational creation of the flamenco rumba, different from the Catalan in as much as he does not stop having the pulse of the tangos very present, and with which the concert continued. It was also possible to see in the soleá that was followed by a rather personal and unusual set of auctions of the thirds with an air of bulerías. Before taking a break – to him and his aggressive and forceful right hand, who refuses to acknowledge receipt of the years of work and even punishment to which he has been subjected and continues to generate, along with his classical concert Ramírez, that sound so own and far from that of the other flamenco guitarists— he played a farruca with a discordatura in the sixth string almost exclusively used for the rondeña.

After that interlude of relief, in which he took the leading role was the dance por soleá and bulerías by Ángel Muñoz, backed by the other six interpreters who took the stage (Paco Vidal and Javier Conde, guitars; Cary Rosa Varona, cello; Eva Durán, cante; Víctor Monge, percussion and Noé Barros, who, together with the aforementioned Ángel Muñoz, put the compás; all of them very respectful and attentive to Serranito’s interpretation throughout the performance), to tangos of a very generational stamp – now almost canonical, but nonexistent in the generation before Serranito, Paco and Sanlúcar – They were followed, to close, by two pieces that have remained as compositions with their own names: “Dani” and “Agua, fuego, tierra, aire”. After the long applause, the bulerías of the encore were finished off with some dance notes by Serranito himself.

In an interview with Israel Viana in 2019 for the newspaper Abc , Serranito tells that a well-known cantaor told him: “Don’t study so much, man, that the difference between a guitarist good and bad are 25 pesetas! ”. Well, the countless hours and hours that over six decades of disciplined work have led Serranito to achieve a singular density in his musical prosody, to complex and unprecedented harmonizations of his melodic developments, to incorporate a considerable amount of new resources technical —some imported from classical guitar— or the radical enlargement of the neck in the most diverse touches, are tools that Serranito has generously left at the free disposal of those who want to make use of them. And he has done it only for 25 pesetas.