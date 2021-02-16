Serum Institute of India: South Africa asks Serum Institute to resume doses of AstraZeneca vaccine: South Africa has asked India to bring back vaccine against corona virus

Strong points:

The AstraZeneca vaccine was found to have a limited effect on newer variants of the virus found in South Africa. The Ceram Institute has been asked to withdraw 1 million doses next week. 5 million additional doses of the vaccine were to be sent.

South Africa has asked the Serum Institute of India to withdraw 1 million doses of Kovid-19. SII sent these doses in February. A week ago, Africa said that the use of AstraZeneca in its vaccination program would be stopped for the time being. SII has become AstraZeneca’s largest supplier. India had sent 1 million doses to South Africa last week and 5 lakh were due to be sent in the coming weeks.

‘AstraZeneca offers limited security’

The South African Minister of Health has said the government may sell AstraZeneca’s Corona virus vaccine supplements. This is because a clinical trial found that the 501Y.V2 variant of the corona virus did not have much effect on less severe disease. Subsequently, its use in the vaccination program was discontinued. Based on data found in a study conducted by the African University of Witwatersand and the University of Oxford, AstraZeneca said its vaccine offered limited protection against this variant.

AstraZeneca – Shocked Oxford Corona Virus Vaccine, South Africa – Discontinued

Worry about the new virus

The company says that now this vaccine will be prepared for the new virus and that it will be ready soon. The corona virus has been mutated thousands of times during this epidemic month, but scientists are worried about three variants that are more contagious than before. These include variants from British Kent, South Africa and Brazil. South African variants of these appear to be resistant to the vaccine and have been found in many parts of the world.

Work on a vaccine for a new strain

At the same time, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax also said their vaccines were not effective against the new strains. Likewise, Moderna is preparing booster shots for the new variant, while the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has also been shown to be less effective. Britain has bought 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine and millions are being vaccinated. On the other hand, 11 cases of variants in non-commuters pose a threat of community transmission due to which testing is expedited.

Corona vaccine: more than 87 lakh people vaccinated in the country

