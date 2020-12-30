serve the rest of the sentence in a social integration center

Posted: Wednesday December 30 2020 12:53 PM

Iñaki Urdangarin, convicted of the Nóos case, leaves Brieva prison and will serve the remainder of his sentence in a social integration center. The General Secretariat of Penitentiary Establishments of the Ministry of the Interior has decided to apply to Urdangarin the principle of flexibility of 100.2 to its classification in the second degree and will be intended for the Social Integration Center of Alcalá de Henares.

According to prison sources, in LaSexta, this translates into: daily trips to work and one weekend off per month. In addition, in its implementation plan, it is proposed to participate in the Program on Economic Crimes (PIDECO) implemented by penitentiary establishments.

So instead of the three days a week that he now goes to Hogar Don Orione, in Pozuelo de Alarcón, to volunteer, he will do so five, Monday through Friday.

There is more, because one weekend a month, you can go home, according to the resolution of the penitentiary establishments which nevertheless conditions this new situation in Urdangarin during the reintegration program for people convicted of economic crimes. It was at the end of November that the prisons implemented this project, the first in the world, which will benefit the more than 2000 prisoners who are serving sentences in Spain for economic crimes and who represent 5% of the population. total prison.