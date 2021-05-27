 Serverless Architecture  2021 Global Key Players, Size, Product, Application, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Global Serverless Architecture market analysis report can help ensure that the business is reaching to intended audience in the channels where the message is most likely to be seen by them. The report can help to beat competitors at finding out customers’ needs and by fulfilling those needs, businesses get a better chance of standing out from the competition. Marketing report helps to target dissatisfied customers, find an underserved customer segment, and identify unaddressed customer needs with which outselling competitors can be easy. The need for and importance of marketing research report frequently comes up when making tough business decisions.

Global serverless architecture market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 28.95% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising adoption of cloud based applications and emergence of Internet of things (IoT) applications is the factor for the growth of this market..

Competitive Landscape

Global serverless architecture market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of serverless architecture market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Serverless Architecture Market 2027 Top Players (Market Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Forecasting)

Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, Broadcom., Rackspace US, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc, Platform9, Syncano, NTT DATA, Inc., Joyent, Inc., Realm, Galactic Fog IP Inc., Snyk Ltd., Dynatrace LLC., Fiorano Software and Affiliates, Twistlock Ltd., TWILIO INC., SixSq Sàrl and others.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Serverless Architecture industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Serverless Architecture Market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact the Global Serverless Architecture Market most. The data analysis present in the Serverless Architecture report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or restrainers on Serverless Architecture business.

Segmentation: Global Serverless Architecture Market

By Service Type

Automation and Integration Services

Monitoring Services

API Management Services

Security

Support and Maintenance

Training and Consulting

Others

By Deployment Model

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Application

Real-time file/stream processing

Web Application Development

IoT Backend

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Serverless Architecture Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing 2018

Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

Part 06: Customer Landscape

Part 07: Serverless Architecture Market Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

Americas – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

EMEA – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

APAC – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers And Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 10: Serverless Architecture Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning Of Vendors

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue (demand and production) are available for 2020-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the key national markets by Technology, Component, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Conclusion: The Serverless Architecture Market report is a valuable source of guidance and direction. It is helpful for established businesses, new entrants in the Serverless Architecture market as well as individuals interested in the market. New Investment Feasibility analysis is included in the report.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

