Servier, recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Spain

Servier was certified for the first time by Top Employer as one of the best companies to work for in Spain.

Top Employer is a certification issued by the Top Employers Institute, an international authority created 30 years ago, which assesses excellence in human resources (HR) practices. This allows participating organizations to be approved, certified and recognized as the best companies to work for.

This certification shows that “at Servier, human resources management is one of the strategic priorities, and is anchored in the company’s values. The Top Employer 2021 recognizes the development of Servier Espaa’s HR practices and significantly strengthens its brand and employer image, ”according to Regis Fedrigo, Managing Director of Servier Espaa.

In Spain, Servier has been present since 1957 and employs 343 people. For Servier Espaa, it is an immense satisfaction to have obtained the Top Employer 2021 certification, in addition to the Top Employer Europe certification obtained jointly with 5 other subsidiaries of the Group (Belgium, France, Greece, Italy and Portugal).

Nicolas Bouts, Vice-President Human Resources of the Servier Group underlines that “it is a reward for the continuous improvement of our HR practices and a commitment to our corporate culture, as well as recognition of the excellence of our employees. , which contribute to the transformation of our Group, a Group more than ever committed to therapeutic progress to meet the needs of patients. “

“At Servier Espaa, we rely on the well-being of our employees to build together a more agile, efficient and trustworthy environment, which allows everyone to grow and reach their full potential. This recognition testifies to this commitment and also a stimulus to continue to move forward in this strategy ”, underlines Catherine Gaubil, Director of Human Resources at Servier Espaa.

Segn David Plink, executive director of the Top Employers Institute, “a pesar del ao tan retador que hemos vivido, que ha causado un gran impacto en las organizaciones de todo el mundo, Servier ha demostrado de manera continuada el valor de colocar a los empleados en center”.

